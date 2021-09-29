World should come together to protect the oceans from race of expansion, exclusion says PM Modi at UNGA
India, the US and several other world powers have been talking about the need to ensure a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's rising military manoeuvring in the resource-rich region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the world must protect the oceans from the race for "expansion and exclusion" as he urged the international community to speak in one voice to strengthen a rules-based world order, in an apparent reference to China which is flexing military muscles in the Indo-Pacific.
Addressing the 76th UN General Assembly session here, Prime Minister Modi described the oceans as "our shared heritage" and said "we must keep in mind that we must only use ocean resources and not abuse them further".
"Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race for expansion and exclusion. The international community must speak in one voice to strengthen a rules-based world order," he added.
Speaking in Hindi, Mr Modi said that the broad consensus reached in the UN Security Council during India's presidency in August showed to the world the way forward for maritime security.
China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. China also has territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.
A day earlier, the Quad countries - comprising India, Japan, Australia and the US -- pledged to ensure a "free and open" Indo-Pacific, which is also "inclusive and resilient", as they noted that the strategically vital region is a bedrock of their shared security and prosperity.
"We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity of states. We commit to work together and with a range of partners," the Quad leaders said in a joint statement after their first in-person meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden and attended by Prime Minister Modi, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese premier Yoshihide Suga at the White House.
