World Red Cross Day 2020: Significance of celebrating humanitarian organisation on 8 May and how it is marked

World Red Cross Day is celebrated every year on 8 May to draw attention to the humanitarian activities carried out by Red Cross and its affiliate organisations.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) strives to provide aid to people affected by war and conflict and has over 20,000 staffers spread across 100 countries.

Red Cross members have been working tirelessly amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Conflict hasn’t stopped because of coronavirus. And neither have we,” Red Cross tweeted.

Why it is celebrated

The day is celebrated to appreciate the work put in by the Red Cross to help civilians, women, children, detainees, internally displaced peoples, migrants, refugees, the differently-abled, and those seeking asylum.

8 May is the birth anniversary of Red Cross founder Henry Dunant. The Swiss humanitarian won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1901.

The Red Cross Society has won the Nobel Prize thrice: in 1917, 1944 and 1963. No other organisation has won the Peace Prize more than the Red Cross.

How it is celebrated

ICRC New Delhi has praised the staff and volunteers on the occasion of Red Cross Day for working relentlessly to “safeguard communities from the dangerous consequences” of COVID-19.

The Indian Red Cross Society, which was founded in 1920, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

With the coronavirus pandemic affecting lives worldwide, the situation of people who have been victims of war or conflict has become even trickier.

ICRC has been drawing attention to the people living in camps or those who do not have access to clean water through their social media handles.

