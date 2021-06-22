World Rainforest Day 2021: Learn about world’s top 10 rainforests, and their key highlights

On World Rainforest Day observed globally on 22 June, let us take a look at the top 10 rainforests of the world, and their flora and fauna

Every year, 22 June is observed as World Rainforest Day, to celebrate rainforests across the world and work towards their preservation.

According to worldrainforestday.org, 15 percent of global carbon dioxide emissions is caused by deforestation, which accelerates climate change. World Rainforest Day aims to draw the attention of the people towards the measures they can take to prevent the same.

What are the world's top 10 rainforests?

On this World Rainforest Day, let us take a look at the top 10 rainforests of the world: