World Rainforest Day is observed on 22 June to raise awareness about the preservation of rainforests. On this special occasion, people all over the world come together for various events and campaigns with the aim to promote strategies to preserve rainforests.

The World Rainforest Day also gives an opportunity to environment enthusiasts to celebrate this precious natural resource and to inform people about its protection.

History of World Rainforest Day

With the efforts of groups called the Rainforest Partnership, the first World Rainforest Day was introduced on 22 June in the year 2017. The plan behind launching World Rainforest Day was to protect rainforests across the world as they are an integral part of the ecosystem.

For the unversed, rainforests play an important role in climate balance and provide fresh water and clean air to us. Despite providing various resources, rainforests are being ruined and an area of 1 billion hectares of tropical forests has been destroyed due to deforestation, according to worldrainforestday.org.

Theme of World Rainforest Day 2021

This year, the theme of this special occasion is ‘Protected Together. Now. Forever’.

How World Rainforest Day 2021 is being celebrated

Every year, various NGOs and organisations working for the environment organise various physical events to celebrate the day. Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis globally, there will be no offline events this year. However, virtual webinars, activities and discussions have been organised for people by many NGOs.

Also, social media is being used to inform individuals about the natural resources and rainforests using #WorldRainforestDay.