World Radio Day: From short waves to FM, take this quiz to check your knowledge of history of the airwaves

In 2011, the United Nations proclaimed 13 February as World Radio Day, celebrating not only the commencement of the UN radio channel in 1946, but also the medium which has enthralled humans for almost a century. Wednesday marks the eighth World Radio Day: this year's theme is “Dialogue, Tolerance and Peace”. India has its own history and rich heritage of radio broadcasting. Right from the 7th Nizam of Hyderabad setting up the Deccan Radio or Nizam Radio to services such as All India Radio, Akashvani and Vividh Bharathi entertaining and educating the country right through the Freedom Struggle as well as an independent nation. Even in the 21st Century, the airwaves continue to entertain people across the country. On World Radio Day, take this quiz to find out how aware you are of world as well as Indian radio's history and its personalities.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.