World Post Day 2019: Significance, background, how is it marked and lesser known things about India Post

Postal services have come a long way. All the way from the days in 1800s when letters were sent to people on horseback to today when the postal department has installed GPS devices in mail vans to ensure safe and timely delivery of goods.

Today, 9 October is World Post Day that not only celebrates the industry’s contribution to the humanity but also acts as a reminder of the days gone by.

Background:

World Post Day is observed globally to commemorate the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in Switzerland’s capital city Bern. The ninth day of October was announced as World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969 mooted by an Indian, Anand Mohan Narula. Today marks 145 years of the UPU's existence.

#WorldPostDay is being observed today with a view to create awareness about the role of postal services in the lives of people, as well as its contribution to global development.#DYK that this was mooted by an Indian, Anand Mohan Narula in 1969 at UPU Congress in Tokyo. pic.twitter.com/7GUkoinrvj — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) October 9, 2019

Why and how is the day celebrated?

The motive behind celebrating this day worldwide is to create awareness about the role of the postal sector in our everyday lives and its contribution in global socio-economic development.

Over 150 countries all around the world observes this day including a few that celebrates it as a working holiday. Many countries also use this day to introduce or promote new postal products and services. On World Post Day, conferences, seminars and workshops, cultural, sport and other recreational activities are organized to increase awareness around the role of postal industry.

The UPU Director General Bishar Abdirahman Hussein said, "On World Post Day, I extend my warmest thanks to all the world's citizens, and to governments, designated operators, the United Nations, civil society and many others who have made their contributions to ensure ‘One world. One postal network.”

Lesser known things about the India Post:

1. India is one of the earliest active members of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), a specialised agency of the United Nations, with its headquarters at Bern.

2. One can buy exclusive collection of postal stamps offered by India Post on e-commerce websites like Snapdeal and Shopclues. Philatelic products are also available at e-post office – an e-commerce portal of India Post.

3. The postal department has 38 heritage buildings having architectural value.

4. India has the largest postal network in the world with 1,54,939 post offices as on March 31, 2015, of which 1,39,222 (89.86%) are in the rural areas. At the time of independence there were 23,344 post offices.

5. India Post ATMs have been installed in more than 500 locations across the country.