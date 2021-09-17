World Patient Safety Day 2021: This year's theme is 'safe maternal and newborn care'

Amid the coronavirus crisis, World Patient Safety Day becomes more significant as COVID-19 warriors and medical personnel are working tirelessly to save lives and stop the spread of the infection

World Patient Safety Day is celebrated and observed every year on 17 September across the globe. The day is marked to raise awareness about patients’ safety. The day also encourages individuals to reveal and showcase their commitment to making healthcare safer.

Theme this year

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), the theme this year is - “Safe maternity and newborn care” while the slogan is “Act now for safe and respectful childbirth!”

With this theme, WHO highlights the need to address and prioritise safety during maternal and newborn care; especially at the time of childbirth when most of the harm occurs to mother and baby. Moreover, this theme is important keeping in mind the disruption of health services that has occurred due to the pandemic.

History of World Patient Safety Day

In May 2019, World Patient Safety Day was established by the 72nd World Health Assembly. The day was recognised with the adoption of Resolution WHA72.6 on “Global action on patient safety”. However, the permission was given for this special day to be held on 17 September, annually.

Also, the International Patient Safety Day is a moment of a successful series of yearly Global Ministerial meets and summits that began in the year 2016 in London.

Objectives of World Patient Safety Day

As the day is observed across the world, it aims to minimise all unnecessary risks to women and newborns during delivery time. It also signifies an objective to promote and support quality services at the point of care.

Apart from improving maternal and newborn safety, the focus of this day is to bring together a wide range of stakeholders and implement innovative and effective solutions.