World Pasta Day, 2021: Why is this celebrated and how did it begin

World Pasta Day began as a commemoration to a committee of pasta producers from around the world. Today, it is a day to celebrate the joy this delicious dish brings to us with every bite.

October 25th is marked as World Pasta Day, a day to celebrate the versatile deliciousness of one of the most popular Italian dishes. The origin of the day dates back to 1995 when 40 pasta producers decided to form a World Pasta Congress. The essence of the day is still alive, although the celebration styles have changed. Today, the day is essentially about relishing varieties of pasta and falling in love with it all over again.

The Past

While World Pasta Day came into being in 1995, there are a few controversies around the origin of pasta itself. While some say it was first made in China in the 1200s, some reports claim that early Romans formulated pasta using a simple flour and water dough recipe. However, some people trace the origin back to the 4th century BC where an Etruscan tomb depicted pictures of natives making a dish that looked similar to pasta. US President Thomas Jefferson is credited to have brought macaroni machines to America in 1789, along with the idea of cooking it in cream sauce and cheese.

The first industrial production of pasta began in Brooklyn in 1848 by a Frenchman. Post this, numerous pasta producers emerged across the country as people started taking a liking towards the delicacy. Keeping aside all the stories and controversies, we are glad to have been introduced to this delicacy called pasta and its various forms.

Did You Know?

There are around 33 types of pasta, categorised into 5 groups

It can be further grouped as ‘Dry’ and ‘Fresh’

In the 1980s, macaroni was considered a ‘blue-collared’ variety of pasta

Pasta dough is made from durum wheat flour, which distinguishes it from regular noodles

According to Greek mythology, God Vulcan invented a device to make strings of dough, later perceived as Spaghetti

Cooked pasta can be frozen and eaten again within 3 months

Italy exports approximately 1.7 million tons of pasta a year

Whether with cream sauce as lasagne, with tomato sauce, or as salad, pasta has become comfort food for some, and indulgent delicacy for others. This World Pasta Day, let’s commemorate this scrumptious gift from our ancestors and treat ourselves to some pasta love.