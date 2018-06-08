You are here:
World Oceans Day Quiz: Plastic trash is damaging oceans; take this quiz to check your knowledge of the problem

Jun 08, 2018

Every year, 8 June is celebrated as World Oceans Day to create awareness about the majestic seas which cover nearly three-fourths of the earth's surface. Organised by The Oceans Project, the theme for this year's World Oceans Day is to inform people of how plastic trash is becoming a "serious problem for our ocean, and especially all the animals that call it home".

On World Oceans Day, take this special Firstpost quiz to check your knowledge of how plastic pollution is endangering life in the oceans.


