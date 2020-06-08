You are here:
World Oceans Day 2020: Underwater videos shared across social media to celebrate occasion, warn against plastic pollution

Jun 08, 2020

The ocean is one of the most diverse places on the Earth. It plays an important role in driving global systems that make Earth habitable for life. From drinking water, to climate, food and even oxygen is some way or the other connected to the ocean. Managing the resource, thus, becomes essential for a sustainable future.

Celebrated annually on 8 June, World Oceans Day has been observed since 1992, following the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, held in Rio de Janeiro. The United Nations General Assembly formally decided to designate the day as “World Oceans Day” in 2008.

A number of people and organizations have tweeted on World Oceans Day to appreciate the beauty of oceans and pledge their support towards protecting it.

"Oceans provide most of the oxygen humans breathe and are essential for life on our planet," tweeted the United Nations.

The global body also shared a second tweet where they said that saving the ocean is a priority as "Marine biodiversity is critical to the health of people and our planet."

Congress shared an image of the Olive Ridley Turtle, alongside the caption, "#WorldOceansDay is celebrated globally to raise awareness of the benefits we derive from the oceans. We must pledge to protect them and to use their resources sustainably."

British-South African swimmer Lewis Pugh, who is also the UN patron of the Oceans shared a series of images alongside the caption, "A day to celebrate the magnificence of life in our oceans and our responsibility to protect it."

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared a message which stressed on the importance of oceans as being the lungs of the planet and how it regulates climate. He also urged people to take a pledge, "to prevent ocean plastic pollution."

NITI Aayog posted a message where they asked people to take a moment and appreciate marine life. "We have the power to make a difference, so let’s be the generation of change & save marine life from #pollution," it added.

Son of the legendary environmentalist and conservationist Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin shared an image celebrating world Oceans Day as well.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted, "Oceans are the harbinger of life. Being a rich source of marine life, minerals & fossil fuels, oceans meet requirements of our day to day life. Let us, on World Oceans Day, reiterate our commitment to protecting our oceans. #WorldOceansDay."

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted saying preserving natural ecosystems of oceans is essential to the surviving of mankind and stated that he is committed to protecting marine ecosystem.

Videos of Humpback Whales and lovely underwater ocean footage flooded Twitter.

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2020



