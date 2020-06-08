World Oceans Day 2020: Underwater videos shared across social media to celebrate occasion, warn against plastic pollution

The ocean is one of the most diverse places on the Earth. It plays an important role in driving global systems that make Earth habitable for life. From drinking water, to climate, food and even oxygen is some way or the other connected to the ocean. Managing the resource, thus, becomes essential for a sustainable future.

Celebrated annually on 8 June, World Oceans Day has been observed since 1992, following the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, held in Rio de Janeiro. The United Nations General Assembly formally decided to designate the day as “World Oceans Day” in 2008.

A number of people and organizations have tweeted on World Oceans Day to appreciate the beauty of oceans and pledge their support towards protecting it.

"Oceans provide most of the oxygen humans breathe and are essential for life on our planet," tweeted the United Nations.

Oceans provide most of the oxygen humans breathe and are essential for life on our planet. More on Monday's #WorldOceansDay: https://t.co/llk8Pay0NF pic.twitter.com/QrwabVxRCh — United Nations (@UN) June 8, 2020

The global body also shared a second tweet where they said that saving the ocean is a priority as "Marine biodiversity is critical to the health of people and our planet."

Preserving the planet is a job for everyone. The #GlobalGoals aim to conserve the ocean, sea & marine resources for a sustainable future. More on Monday's #WorldOceansDay: https://t.co/3Q6yHzJ2Pe pic.twitter.com/HROGlyKIRJ — United Nations (@UN) June 7, 2020

Congress shared an image of the Olive Ridley Turtle, alongside the caption, "#WorldOceansDay is celebrated globally to raise awareness of the benefits we derive from the oceans. We must pledge to protect them and to use their resources sustainably."

#WorldOceansDay is celebrated globally to raise awareness of the benefits we derive from the oceans. We must pledge to protect them and to use their resources sustainably. pic.twitter.com/GMYTGLM45P — Congress (@INCIndia) June 8, 2020

British-South African swimmer Lewis Pugh, who is also the UN patron of the Oceans shared a series of images alongside the caption, "A day to celebrate the magnificence of life in our oceans and our responsibility to protect it."

Happy #WorldOceansDay! A day to celebrate the magnificence of life in our oceans and our responsibility to protect it. pic.twitter.com/dqYHQ1UlqL — Lewis Pugh (@LewisPugh) June 7, 2020

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik shared a message which stressed on the importance of oceans as being the lungs of the planet and how it regulates climate. He also urged people to take a pledge, "to prevent ocean plastic pollution."

#Oceans are lungs of our planet as they generate most of the oxygen and play a critical role in regulating climate. They are major source of water-vital to our survival, major source of food & medicine. On #WorldOceansDay, let us take a pledge to prevent ocean plastic pollution. pic.twitter.com/mWn1LkhJ3t — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 8, 2020

NITI Aayog posted a message where they asked people to take a moment and appreciate marine life. "We have the power to make a difference, so let’s be the generation of change & save marine life from #pollution," it added.

There's no green without blue. On #WorldOceansDay, let’s take a moment and appreciate our marine life! We have the power to make a difference, so let’s be the generation of change & save marine life from #pollution. pic.twitter.com/m3aLYeMpyg — NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) June 8, 2020

Son of the legendary environmentalist and conservationist Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin shared an image celebrating world Oceans Day as well.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted, "Oceans are the harbinger of life. Being a rich source of marine life, minerals & fossil fuels, oceans meet requirements of our day to day life. Let us, on World Oceans Day, reiterate our commitment to protecting our oceans. #WorldOceansDay."

Oceans are the harbinger of life. Being a rich source of marine life, minerals & fossil fuels, oceans meet requirements of our day to day life. Let us, on World Oceans Day, reiterate our commitment to protecting our oceans.#WorldOceansDay — Lok Sabha Speaker (@loksabhaspeaker) June 8, 2020

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa tweeted saying preserving natural ecosystems of oceans is essential to the surviving of mankind and stated that he is committed to protecting marine ecosystem.

Preserving natural ecosystems of oceans is essential to the survival of mankind & I am committed to protecting marine ecosystems that are threatened with extinction due to human activity, in the ocean surrounding our island nation #WorldOceansDay #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/RAwjBA38PY — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) June 8, 2020

Videos of Humpback Whales and lovely underwater ocean footage flooded Twitter.

Today is #WorldOceansDay!

This is known as ‘bubble net feeding’ - humpback whales work together in a group, swimming in a shrinking circle and blowing bubbles to force krill towards the surface. #wwf pic.twitter.com/Oxbco0UPhU — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) June 8, 2020

Oceans are diverse place. Here some glimpses through my eyes, from last diving session.#WorldOceansDay pic.twitter.com/vFex1motNo — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 8, 2020

Oceans help the Earth breath, they feed it, they make it beautiful. Their resilience is an inpiration while their vastness has always invited bravery, curiosity and new discoveries. They need to be treated with respect and gratitude. #WorldOceansDay pic.twitter.com/39HxolVdpp — Romania in the EU (@romaniaineu) June 8, 2020

Happy #WorldOceansDay! Today is not just about

the ocean.

the environment.

something abstract. It’s about our lives. Because we’re all interconnected. When we #SaveOurOcean, we help save our future: https://t.co/ty4peN0uqn @IocUnesco pic.twitter.com/eDwfejBGDZ — UNESCO (@UNESCO) June 8, 2020