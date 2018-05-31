You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

World No Tobacco Day: Take this quiz to know the health hazards that tobacco can cause

India Sunil Dhavala May 31, 2018 21:34:51 IST

Tobacco use still remains a major cause of death despite a significant decline of its use globally since the beginning of the 21st century, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Marking the World No Tobacco Day, the WHO in a new report revealed that tobacco kills over 7 million people each year, although the worldwide prevalence of tobacco smoking has dropped between 2000 and 2016 from 27 per cent of the world's total population to 20 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

With inputs from IANS


Updated Date: May 31, 2018 21:34 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores