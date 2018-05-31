World No Tobacco Day: Take this quiz to know the health hazards that tobacco can cause

Tobacco use still remains a major cause of death despite a significant decline of its use globally since the beginning of the 21st century, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Marking the World No Tobacco Day, the WHO in a new report revealed that tobacco kills over 7 million people each year, although the worldwide prevalence of tobacco smoking has dropped between 2000 and 2016 from 27 per cent of the world's total population to 20 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

