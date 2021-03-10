World No Smoking Day 2021: Occasion is dedicated to raising awareness about dangers of tobacco products

World No Smoking Day creates awareness about the resources available to a common people to help their loved ones quit the addiction to smoking.

The second Wednesday of March every year marks World No Smoking Day. This year, 10 March is dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers or harmful effects of smoking tobacco products like cigarettes, cigars, or beedi.

Not just that, the purpose of the day is also to help smokers quit the harmful habit. It's also meant to discourage people across age groups to not pick up the habit of smoking cigarettes, beedis or anything involving tobacco.

According to a report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, available estimates in India show smoking-attributable annual deaths to be around 9,30,000.

The same report cites the Global Adult Tobacco Survey-India (GATS2), which says that India is home to over 27 crore tobacco users and globally, it is the second-largest producer and consumer of tobacco products.

History and significance

The movement has its roots in the United Kingdom where, in 1984, the government dedicated the second Wednesday of March every year to raise awareness about the harms, the consumption and smoking tobacco caused.

Wednesday was chosen as the day marking World No Smoking Day because of Ash Wednesday. Ash Wednesday falls six weeks before Easter Sunday and is a Christian holy day of fasting, sacrifice, and prayer.

