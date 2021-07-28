World Nature Conservation Day 2021: On this day, pledge to save animals, trees on verge of extinction

The main reason for celebrating this day is to conserve animals and plants that are going extinct from the natural environment

The World Nature Conservation Day is celebrated on 28 July annually across the world. The day recognises that a healthy environment is a key foundation for a stable and strong society.

The main reason for celebrating this day is to conserve animals and plants that are going extinct from the natural environment. Every individual must take charge in protecting the environment from conserving nature and all-natural resources.

This big step can’t be done by one person or organisation; together, we need to work towards a sustainable world to ensure a safe present as well as future.

Significance of World Nature Conservation Day

Protecting nature and conserving natural resources should be our first priority. The natural beauty of the earth can be sustained by preserving various components of nature including water, air, soil, energy, vegetation, minerals, fauna among others.

History of World Nature Conservation Day

The origin of World Nature Conservation Day is still unknown but the purpose of celebrating this special day on 28 July is to introspect on how humans are exploiting nature by all means. The day is to raise awareness and take measures to conserve mother nature as much as possible.

Global warming, diseases, natural disasters, and spring high temperatures are currently being faced by humans due to the overexploitation of natural resources that have been for ages.

Here are few ways to conserve nature through simple everyday activities:

- Say no to plastic straws and invest in recyclable ones such as bamboo, metal, BPA-free, glass, stainless steel, or copper

- Select a new diet by switching to seasonal and local plant-based products

- Invest in energy-saving appliances like switching to LED light bulbs

- In your free time, turn unused things in the house into something more useful and productive

- Carry cloth or paper bags instead of plastic bags for grocery and vegetable shopping

- Try not to throw food containers and jars, as they can be reused for storing other purposes as well