World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Conservationists, celebs take to social media, spread awareness on sustainable living
This year, a global theme was not decided due to COVID-19, but nonetheless many people shared messages highlighting the importance of conserving natural resources
World Nature Conservation Day is observed annually on 28 July to remind humankind about the importance of nature and the need to protect it.
The day is marked globally to spread awareness about the best practices to protect the natural resources. However, this year a global theme has not been decided due to the pandemic, Zee News reported.
Nonetheless, people shared messages on social media highlighting the importance of practicing sustainable living and of mindful use of natural resources.
Ministry of Culture under the Government of India tweeted a video describing how "nature worship" was an "integral part of Indian culture" and how we should all take a pledge to "protect, conserve, and sustainably manage our natural resources".
Nature worship is indeed an integral part of the Indian Culture. On the occasion of #WorldNatureConservationDay let's all take pledge to protect, conserve, and sustainably manage our natural resources and make this world a better and healthier place for our future generations. pic.twitter.com/iI8xHJgVq4
— Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) July 28, 2020
The official Twitter handle of Centre for Cultural Resources and Training retweeted the video, adding that "living in harmony with nature" has been intricately associated with Indian culture.
The Directorate General of Climate Action, European Union sought to remind the people that a world without nature will be inhabitable. "Nature is our life support system & a key ally to fight Climate Change, we must do more to protect her," it said.
A world without Nature would be uninhabitable.
Nature is our life support system & a key ally to fight #ClimateChange
We must do more to protect Her.
With the #EUBiodiversity Strategy, we will help Her heal & thrive.https://t.co/mWVeMKBmau#WorldNatureConservationDay pic.twitter.com/TIBbs5nThs
— EU Climate Action (@EUClimateAction) July 28, 2020
Virginijus Sinkevičius, the European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries said that world nature conservation day is a good reminder that protecting and enriching the planet is our best chance to lead healthy lives.
We often have to lose things to appreciate them.
That can’t work with Nature.
If She’s gone, we’ll be gone too!#WorldNatureConservationDay is a good reminder that protecting & enriching Her is our best chance to lead healthy lives, respecting the https://t.co/tUcUkKHRNJ pic.twitter.com/3OPkPVwDje
— Virginijus Sinkevičius (@VSinkevicius) July 28, 2020
Actor Mahesh Babu urged people to come forward and save the natural resources. He wrote, "While we protect ourselves during this global crisis, let's remember to conserve and protect nature too. Change begins at home!"
Save water, recycle, manage waste, use renewable energy, reduce plastic usage. Choose one to start!! While we protect ourselves during this global crisis, let's remember to conserve and protect nature too. Change begins at home! #WorldNatureConservationDaypic.twitter.com/d8wS558ybJ
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 28, 2020
Anushka Sharma posted a picture on Instagram, highlighting that environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. "We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her," she said.
View this post on Instagram
A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way 💚 #WorldNatureConservationDay
Let’s keep planting change! Let’s strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well being, peace and progress depends on it Let’s #BuildBackBetter #ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay Salute all those who work to protect our natural world. #SDGs pic.twitter.com/PoJBo1iZoW
— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) July 28, 2020
World Nature Conservation day recognises that a healthy environment leads us to a stable and productive society and that preserving and conserving nature has to be a citizen-initiative. It cannot be a policy-driven change alone as every little step in our bid for survival affects and impacts our immediate environment. Practicing more mindfulness while tapping into these natural resources and practicing a sustainable living by bringing about small changes in our everyday lives can go a long way in preserving the planet.
