World Nature Conservation Day 2020: Conservationists, celebs take to social media, spread awareness on sustainable living

This year, a global theme was not decided due to COVID-19, but nonetheless many people shared messages highlighting the importance of conserving natural resources

World Nature Conservation Day is observed annually on 28 July to remind humankind about the importance of nature and the need to protect it.

The day is marked globally to spread awareness about the best practices to protect the natural resources. However, this year a global theme has not been decided due to the pandemic, Zee News reported.

Nonetheless, people shared messages on social media highlighting the importance of practicing sustainable living and of mindful use of natural resources.

Ministry of Culture under the Government of India tweeted a video describing how "nature worship" was an "integral part of Indian culture" and how we should all take a pledge to "protect, conserve, and sustainably manage our natural resources".

The official Twitter handle of Centre for Cultural Resources and Training retweeted the video, adding that "living in harmony with nature" has been intricately associated with Indian culture.

The Directorate General of Climate Action, European Union sought to remind the people that a world without nature will be inhabitable. "Nature is our life support system & a key ally to fight Climate Change, we must do more to protect her," it said.

Virginijus Sinkevičius, the European Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries said that world nature conservation day is a good reminder that protecting and enriching the planet is our best chance to lead healthy lives.

Actor Mahesh Babu urged people to come forward and save the natural resources. He wrote, "While we protect ourselves during this global crisis, let's remember to conserve and protect nature too. Change begins at home!"

Anushka Sharma posted a picture on Instagram, highlighting that environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. "We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her," she said.

World Nature Conservation day recognises that a healthy environment leads us to a stable and productive society and that preserving and conserving nature has to be a citizen-initiative. It cannot be a policy-driven change alone as every little step in our bid for survival affects and impacts our immediate environment. Practicing more mindfulness while tapping into these natural resources and practicing a sustainable living by bringing about small changes in our everyday lives can go a long way in preserving the planet.