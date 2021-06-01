Amid the pandemic, World Milk Day 2021 will be celebrated with a theme focusing on sustainability in the dairy sector along with empowering the environment, nutrition, and socio-economic

The World Milk Day is observed every year on 1 June to recognise the importance of milk as a global food. The main objective of this day is to focus on activities that are connected to the dairy sector. The World Milk Day was established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in 2001. The date, 1 June was chosen because many countries were observing the milk day during that time of the year. Since then, the benefits of milk and dairy products have been active through campaigns, events, and programs across the world.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic this year, no major event has been lined up for World Milk Day. However, the official website of World Milk Day urges people to shift to social media and spread the word.

Theme of World Milk Day 2021:

Amid the pandemic, World Milk Day 2021 will be celebrated with a theme focusing on sustainability in the dairy sector along with empowering the environment, nutrition, and socio-economic. The objective is to spread the importance of milk and dairy products in the diet regularly. The day also notifies special importance for India as it is one of the largest producers of milk across the world.

Significance of World Milk Day 2021:

Despite being a great source of nutrition for millions of people, milk and dairy products are also a means of livelihood. Looking into economical value and standards, the dairy products market is an important component of the global economy.

How can drinking milk improve your health?

Milk is an important part of a healthy, balanced diet for every individual. Below are few benefits of drinking milk every day:

- Drinking milk has always been associated with healthy bones and flawless skin. The combination of nutrients, including calcium, phosphorus, and potassium help in the combination. So, for maintaining strong and healthy bones, all these nutrients are essential

- Milk has always been impressive because of its nutritional profile. It is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals not just for children but adults also

- Milk is a rich source of protein; with just one cup containing 8 grams, it helps the body in growth and development, cellular repair, and immune system regulation