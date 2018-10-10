World Mental Health Day: How much do you know about India's mental health? Take our quiz

India is slowly inching towards a mental health crisis: every sixth person in the country needs help to overcome a mental illness. But the country has just around 5,000 psychiatrists and less than 2,000 clinical psychologists.

According to the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) survey, people in the lower income group suffer more from mental health problems and these are the people with least access to mental health treatment.

Have you ever thought that the maid who works in your home, the sweeper who keeps your lane clean, and the rickshaw-puller who takes you places needs mental health treatment support? Poverty, domestic violence, alcohol and drug addiction and the very stigma of being underprivileged takes a toll.

What is equally worrying is that, today, more than ever, India's children and youth are more stressed and suffer from anxiety and panic attacks and stress about their performance. World Health Day is celebrated globally on 10 October with the aim of promoting global mental health education, awareness and advocacy against social stigma. Take this quiz to check your awareness of the nation's mental health.

With inputs from IANS