‘World is following India’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on G20 Digital Economy Ministers' meet outcome

‘World is following India in Digital Public Infrastructure’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on outcome of G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meet

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tuesday lauded India’s global lead when it came to creating Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for growth and development, an example followed by the rest of the world.

“I want to brief you on one area where the G20 presidency of India has spent a lot of time in talking and gaining wide acceptance, which is the issue of technology and the ongoing growth and the expansion of digital economy…There has been awareness building and consensus around three topics that were on the agenda of the Digital Economy Minister’s meeting,” Chandrasekhar said, briefing the media on the outcomes of the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting.

“The first one is Digital Public Infrastructure, the second is Cyber Security in the digital economy and the third is Digital Skills…,” the minister added.

The Union minister said that it was safe to say that this is the first time ever that a global consensus has evolved on what ought to be the definition and the framework and the principles of Digital Public Infrastructure.

“From the Indian context, as you are aware, our prime minister launched this intense digitalisation process way back in 2015 with the launch of Digital India.”

“In India several DPIs have been created and I can say that the DPI conversations that are being held today across the world, which have been amplified by these G20 conversations, have gained momentum in the context of the Indian presidency of the G20. India is now a case study of a nation that has employed and deployed technological tools for progress and growth and is increasingly being seen by countries that have lagged behind as a way to follow India’s lead taking the India DPI and open source infrastructure to create the same impact that India has,” Chandrasekhar said.