India

‘World is following India’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on G20 Digital Economy Ministers' meet outcome

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said it was safe to say that this is the first time ever that a global consensus has evolved on what ought to be the definition and the framework and the principles of Digital Public Infrastructure

FP Staff Last Updated:September 05, 2023 12:52:21 IST
‘World is following India’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on G20 Digital Economy Ministers' meet outcome

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. PTI.

‘World is following India in Digital Public Infrastructure’: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on outcome of G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ Meet

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Tuesday lauded India’s global lead when it came to creating Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) for growth and development, an example followed by the rest of the world.

“I want to brief you on one area where the G20 presidency of India has spent a lot of time in talking and gaining wide acceptance, which is the issue of technology and the ongoing growth and the expansion of digital economy…There has been awareness building and consensus around three topics that were on the agenda of the Digital Economy Minister’s meeting,” Chandrasekhar said, briefing the media on the outcomes of the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting.

Related Articles

G20

G20 Summit: Why a joint declaration is unlikely

G20

British Museum can no longer ignore the demands of India and Greece

“The first one is Digital Public Infrastructure, the second is Cyber Security in the digital economy and the third is Digital Skills…,” the minister added.

The Union minister said that it was safe to say that this is the first time ever that a global consensus has evolved on what ought to be the definition and the framework and the principles of Digital Public Infrastructure.

“From the Indian context, as you are aware, our prime minister launched this intense digitalisation process way back in 2015 with the launch of Digital India.”

“In India several DPIs have been created and I can say that the DPI conversations that are being held today across the world, which have been amplified by these G20 conversations, have gained momentum in the context of the Indian presidency of the G20. India is now a case study of a nation that has employed and deployed technological tools for progress and growth and is increasingly being seen by countries that have lagged behind as a way to follow India’s lead taking the India DPI and open source infrastructure to create the same impact that India has,” Chandrasekhar said.

Published on: September 05, 2023 12:52:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

Modinomics: India's digital economy and financial inclusion take a giant leap
Opinion

Modinomics: India's digital economy and financial inclusion take a giant leap

PMJDY has brought the unbanked into the banking system, expanded the financial architecture of India and brought financial inclusion to almost every adult

Upcoming G20 summit is about India claiming a seat at the high table
Opinion

Upcoming G20 summit is about India claiming a seat at the high table

The meat of the matter is straightforward — the upcoming G20 summit is symbolic. More than solving intractable issues, the upcoming G20 summit is about India claiming a seat at the high table

Modi-Xi talks: China is playing hardball; India can’t let G20 summit needs distract it from border issue
Opinion

Modi-Xi talks: China is playing hardball; India can’t let G20 summit needs distract it from border issue

Withholding information on engagement with China for the sake of strategic ambiguity is a double-edged sword