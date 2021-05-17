This year, the theme of World Hypertension Day is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’

To increase awareness about hypertension and its consequences, World Hypertension Day is observed on 17 May every year. The day aims to raise awareness about the prevention methods of the disease.

This year, the theme is ‘Measure Your Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer’. If not treated on time, hypertension can lead to more serious problems like heart diseases, kidney diseases, and even dementia.

The world started observing this day from 14 May, 2005 when it was launched. The World Hypertension League dedicated 17 May as World Hypertension Day.

What is hypertension?

When the systolic blood pressure is 140 mm Hg or more and diastolic BP is 90 mm Hg or more, that stage is known as hypertension. When systolic blood pressure is between 120 to 139 mm Hg and diastolic blood pressure is between 80 to 89 mm Hg, it is known as the prehypertension stage.

It is important to take appropriate measures to control the disease in the prehypertension stage. Currently, more than 30 percent of the world’s adult population is suffering due to hypertension which amounts to 1 billion people.

How to lower hypertension?

Maintain an active lifestyle: To keep the disease at bay, it is important to be active. Dedicate at least 30 minutes or 1 hour to yourself. Exercise or take a walk. You can also practice yoga and Zumba dance.

Maintain a healthy diet: Add more fruits, vegetables, nuts, and low-fat dairy products to your diet. It is important to lower your salt intake. Avoid oily foods

Stop smoking and drinking: Both of these activities lead to high blood pressure in addition to various other diseases like cancer.

Take medication regularly: If a doctor has prescribed you medication to keep the blood pressure in control, it is of utmost importance that you do it without fail. Don’t stop taking medicines without the advice of your doctor