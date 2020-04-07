World Health Day 2020: PM Modi, UN Secretary General and other leaders salute health workers

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to not just pray for each other’s health but also express gratitude towards doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Modi urged people to ensure that they practise social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. “May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health,” he tweeted.

This #WorldHealthDay, let us also ensure we follow practices like social distancing which will protect our own lives as well as the lives of others. May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

World Health Day is observed on 7 April and as per the World Health Organization (WHO) the day “celebrates the work of nurses and midwives and reminds world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy.”

Apart from PM Modi, many other leaders also thanked medical professionals on World Health Day 2020.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to health workers who are leading the battle against COVID-19. In a video message, he said healthcare workers “make us proud and inspire us.”

World Health Day this year comes at a very difficult time for all of us. We are more grateful than ever to all of our health workers fighting the #COVID19 pandemic. You make us proud and you inspire us. We stand with you and we count on you. pic.twitter.com/laENQX4HfK — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 7, 2020

The Congress party applauded each and every frontline worker who is putting life at risk in the battle against coronavirus. “As you continue to protect human lives in these testing times, the nation stands in solidarity with you,” read the tweet.

This World Health Day, we salute each and every frontline worker who is putting their life at risk in this battle against Coronavirus. As you continue to protect human lives in these testing times, the nation stands in solidarity with you. pic.twitter.com/4MEhU4L8xt — Congress (@INCIndia) April 7, 2020

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy paid tribute to doctors, nurses and paramedics for their selfless service at this critical moment.

This #WorldHealthDay, my salutations to all those, including Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics among others, who are providing selfless service at this critical moment fighting #COVID19.

We are grateful for your service 🙏🏻#IndiaFightsCorona#WorldHealthDay2020 pic.twitter.com/ZhWm3ja4Ho — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) April 7, 2020

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said “we all stand united to ensure everyone remains safe and healthy.”

On the occasion of World Health Day, I wish you all good health. Today, as we face one of our biggest challenges in the Corona Pandemic, we all stand united to ensure everyone remains safe and healthy. Right now the well being of our people should be our collective focus. — Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) April 7, 2020

