World Health Day 2020: PM Modi, UN Secretary General and other leaders salute health workers

India FP Trending Apr 07, 2020 13:47:08 IST

On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked people to not just pray for each other’s health but also express gratitude towards doctors, nurses and healthcare workers who are on the frontline in the fight against coronavirus.

Modi urged people to ensure that they practise social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus. “May this day also inspire us towards focusing on personal fitness through the year, which would help improve our overall health,” he tweeted.

World Health Day is observed on 7 April and as per the World Health Organization (WHO) the day “celebrates the work of nurses and midwives and reminds world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy.”

Apart from PM Modi, many other leaders also thanked medical professionals on World Health Day 2020.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres paid tribute to health workers who are leading the battle against COVID-19. In a video message, he said healthcare workers “make us proud and inspire us.”

The Congress party applauded each and every frontline worker who is putting life at risk in the battle against coronavirus. “As you continue to protect human lives in these testing times, the nation stands in solidarity with you,” read the tweet.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy paid tribute to doctors, nurses and paramedics for their selfless service at this critical moment.

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said “we all stand united to ensure everyone remains safe and healthy.”

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2020 13:47:08 IST

