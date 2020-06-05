World Environment Day 2020: PM2.5 AQI largely below 100 in Mumbai, 60 in Kolkata during COVID-19 lockdown

The coronavirus lockdown imposed on India on 25 March had the obvious effect of halting construction and manufacturing activities and taking motor vehicles off the roads. Although the lockdown hit the economy of the country hard, there was a rather more desirable byproduct of the first lockdown and the ones imposed subsequently.

The effect on air quality can be seen clearest in Mumbai and Kolkata, where once the effect of the lockdown had begun to manifest itself, AQI (PM 2.5) never exceeded 100 and 60 respectively.

Note: All data sourced from the official Central Pollution Control Board website. Data procured from stations located at or closest to the local airports in all four cities. Graphic adjustments have been made for unavailable/incomplete data.