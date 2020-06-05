World Environment Day 2020: 'Our ancient wisdom taught us to protect biodiversity'; President Kovind, PM Modi others pledge to save nature

Celebrated annually on 5 June, the theme for World Environment Day is Celebrate Biodiversity, which according to the United Nations is an urgent concern.

Citing a number of recent catastrophic natural events, including the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, UN says that these events highlight the interdependence of the natural world and human life. According to it, "If we continue on this path, biodiversity loss will have severe implications for humanity, including the collapse of food and health systems."

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other politicians and celebrities pledged to save nature on World Environment Day 2020.

"Our ancient wisdom taught us to protect biodiversity and conserve environment. We remain committed to join hands with other nations to ensure a greener planet for posterity," the President tweeted.

Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay that reminds us to appreciate inter-connectedness of all living beings. Our ancient wisdom taught us to protect biodiversity and conserve environment. We remain committed to join hands with other nations to ensure a greener planet for posterity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) June 5, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called upon people, governments and all other stakeholders to intensify their efforts for protecting nature and finding sustainable solutions in every sphere of life.

On World Environment Day, I call upon the people, governments & all other stakeholders to intensify their efforts for protecting nature and finding sustainable solutions in every sphere of life. #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/QpxlLkmNLB — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 5, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna thrive in the planet. "May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations,” he wrote.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, we reiterate our pledge to preserve our planet’s rich biodiversity. Let us collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna with whom we share the Earth thrive. May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations. pic.twitter.com/nPBMthR1kr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2020

The United Nations shared a video clip on the occasion alongside the caption, “It’s time to wake up, take notice and build a better future for people & planet."

To care for ourselves we must care for nature. It’s time to wake up, take notice and build a better future for people & planet. Raise your voice #ForNature on Friday’s #WorldEnvironmentDay.https://t.co/1QSjWrmI04 pic.twitter.com/1xATcXchqj — United Nations (@UN) June 4, 2020

Union Minister RK Singh asked people to take a pledge on the World Environment Day to be active participants in building a cleaner, greener & energy secure India.

India's power sector is undergoing a transformation & our collaborative efforts can infuse momentum into this transition.

On #WorldEnvironmentDay let us all take a pledge & say #iCommit to be an active participant in building a cleaner, greener & energy secure India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/yep7egYfKc — R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) June 5, 2020

Opening batsman of the Indian cricket team Shikhar Dhawan urged people to take the pledge to keep the nature clean and protect it.

We are all connected to nature in many ways, hence it's our duty to preserve and take care of it. This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us all take the pledge to keep our beautiful nature clean and protect it. 💚 pic.twitter.com/ESBQkaNvWg — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 5, 2020

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that on the World Environment Day it will be planting 22 lakh trees across the country.

Reiterating our commitment to preserve the environment, we at #CRPF have decided to plant 22 lakh trees across the country in addition to our efforts at water conservation, plastic free camps, energy conservation, clean Ganga Mission etc.#WorldEnvironmentDay

Time #ForNature pic.twitter.com/OOjnqliMbP — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) June 5, 2020

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also tweeted saying, "Environment is nurturing us since time immemorial, It is time to give back. Let's pledge to protect it."

Environment is nurturing us since time immemorial, It is time to give back. Let's pledge to protect it. #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/oqCBXGhPuN — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 5, 2020

Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik marked the occasion of World Environment Day with a special artwork on Puri beach. Pattnaik shared a snap of the installation on Twitter, alongside the caption that urged people to make the planet green.

#WorldEnvironmentDay 2020.

Together we must act #ForNature . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message, it’s time for nature. Make the planet #Green . pic.twitter.com/zEA1Qbf2lx — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 5, 2020

Here’s what other’s posted:

To care for humanity is to care for nature. Today on #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us all take the pledge to preserve and protect the nature. Went on a plantation drive this morning. It’s time for all of us to take action and restore our natural world. pic.twitter.com/0MSxTP8MnH — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) June 5, 2020

In pursuit of happiness, we have ripped the planet apart, but still we are not any happier. It is time to stop and look, because all human experience happens within you, not outside of you. #SadhguruQuotes #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/Qwlg5HmgM8 — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) June 5, 2020

“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken.”

—Leo Tolstoy #WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/XCklq6i1NL — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 5, 2020