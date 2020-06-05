You are here:
World Environment Day 2020: 'Our ancient wisdom taught us to protect biodiversity'; President Kovind, PM Modi others pledge to save nature

Jun 05, 2020

Celebrated annually on 5 June, the theme for World Environment Day is Celebrate Biodiversity, which according to the United Nations is an urgent concern.

Citing a number of recent catastrophic natural events, including the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, UN says that these events highlight the interdependence of the natural world and human life. According to it, "If we continue on this path, biodiversity loss will have severe implications for humanity, including the collapse of food and health systems."

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of other politicians and celebrities pledged to save nature on World Environment Day 2020.

"Our ancient wisdom taught us to protect biodiversity and conserve environment. We remain committed to join hands with other nations to ensure a greener planet for posterity," the President tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called upon people, governments and all other stakeholders to intensify their efforts for protecting nature and finding sustainable solutions in every sphere of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to collectively do whatever possible to ensure the flora and fauna thrive in the planet. "May we leave an even better planet for the coming generations,” he wrote.

The United Nations shared a video clip on the occasion alongside the caption, “It’s time to wake up, take notice and build a better future for people & planet."

Union Minister RK Singh asked people to take a pledge on the World Environment Day to be active participants in building a cleaner, greener & energy secure India.

Opening batsman of the Indian cricket team Shikhar Dhawan urged people to take the pledge to keep the nature clean and protect it.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that on the World Environment Day it will be planting 22 lakh trees across the country.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also tweeted saying, "Environment is nurturing us since time immemorial, It is time to give back. Let's pledge to protect it."

Sand Artist Sudarshan Pattnaik marked the occasion of World Environment Day with a special artwork on Puri beach. Pattnaik shared a snap of the installation on Twitter, alongside the caption that urged people to make the planet green.

Here’s what other’s posted:

Updated Date: Jun 05, 2020



