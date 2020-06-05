World Environment Day 2020: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launches online portal to manage waste collection and disposal in state

The Andhra Pradesh government launched an online waste management platform on Friday on the occasion of World Environment Day. The platform will look after the collection and disposal of liquid waste, air pollutants, and hazardous and non-hazardous solid waste in a comprehensive manner.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the platform on Friday. According to a report in The Hans India, state ministers Gautam Reddy, Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, CS Nilam Sawhney, special chief secretary of environment and forest Neereb Kumar Prasad and APPCB member secretary Vivek Yadav were present at the event.

The environment management department of the state, the Andhra Pradesh Environment Management Corporation (APEMC), will take up the responsibility of the online platform. There are several industries in the state that produce harmful wastes in a regular manner. With this management platform, all the industrial garbage generated in Andhra will be monitored. From collecting all the solid, liquid and gaseous waste particles, to seeing whether these are being properly disposed off, the platform will provide a uniform umbrella for all issues related to waste management.

The platform will abide by the principles of 6 ‘R’s – Reuse, Reduce, Recycle, Redesign, Refurbish and Remanufacture.

Speaking on the requirement of the platform in Andhra Pradesh, state energy and environment minister B Srinivasa Reddy had earlier said, “As of now, the waste management system is not adequately organised to handle the total quantity being generated. Hence, there is a requirement for an appropriate system intervention to streamline and scientifically dispose off the waste generated in the state”.

“APEMC will handle the waste from its generation till the end of its lifecycle. It will work in close coordination with Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), with a strong regulatory framework to handle the waste from cradle to grave,” said the minister adding that industries, which lack their individual waste disposal systems, can contact APEMC for scientific disposal of the waste.