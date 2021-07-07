World Chocolate Day 2021 celebrated to mark introduction of food in Europe; all you need to know

Perceived as a fattening indulgence, chocolates can help our body and mind in performing various health functions if consumed moderately

World Chocolate Day 2021 is observed and celebrated every year on 7 July across the world. The day is a global celebration where people gorge and indulge into their favourite chocolate. Apart from eating, people also gift their loved ones their favourite chocolates. The occasion is also known as International Chocolate Day.

There are various types of chocolates that also have many health benefits apart from being incredibly tasty. As per reports, the first World Chocolate Day was celebrated in the year 2009.

History and significance of the World Chocolate Day:

According to legends, World Chocolate Day commemorates chocolate's introduction to Europe in 1550. Before that, chocolate was available only in specific countries and regions including Mexico and Central America. After being discovered by foreign invaders, chocolate travelled to many countries and became a favourite of its consumers.

Aztec emperor Montezuma, in 1519, served a chocolate-based drink called ‘Xocolātl’ to Spanish explorer Hernán Cortés. He then took the drink back to Spain and experimented with it by adding vanilla, cinnamon, and sugar in order to improve the taste. Post this improvisation, in the 1600s, the drink became popular in France as well as England. However, solid chocolates were created in the 1800s.

Perceived as a fattening indulgence, chocolates can help our body and mind in performing various health functions if consumed moderately. Dark chocolate is considered good for health as it has around 85 percent cocoa and only 15 percent sugar. If consumed twice or thrice a week, dark chocolate can help in weight controlling and aid digestion. Also, chocolate helps with immunity, brain functioning, cough, memory boosting, heart health and mood-enhancing.

Take a look at a few facts related to chocolates:

- Cocoa bean was originated in the Amazon whereas around 30 percent of the world's cocoa is grown in Africa

- Apart from being a drink, chocolate was also used as currency in the Aztec culture

- According to scientists, colours affect the perception of taste. Hence, hot chocolate in an orange cup is said to have a better taste

- Apart from World Chocolate Day, there are various other days dedicated to chocolates like Bittersweet Chocolate Day (10 January), Milk Chocolate Day (28 July), White Chocolate Day (22 September), Chocolate Covered Anything Day (16 December) among others