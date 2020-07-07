World Chocolate Day 2020: From Amitabh Bachchan to chef Sanjeev Kapoor, here’s how people celebrated love for cocoa

India

To celebrate the creation of this delicious thing, World Chocolate Day is observed on 7 July

To celebrate the creation of this delicious thing, World Chocolate Day is observed on 7 July. According to a report in The Indian Express, 7 July is celebrated as World Chocolate Day, as the date is believed to signify the time when chocolates were introduced in Europe in the 1500s.

A number of celebrities posted on social media to celebrate World Chocolate Day.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan posted about the celebration a day before, sharing about his temptation for the delicacy.

Yash Raj films shared a small clip on the occasion of International Chocolate Day. The message in the clip reads, “My dil goes mmm”. The tweet read, “Dear Chocolate, you are my everything.”

Actress Isha Kopikar shared a video showing her with chocolate in both hands. She captioned the clip, "A balanced diet is chocolate in both the hands. Wishing you all a happy happy #WorldChocolateDay."

Popular chef Sanjeev Kapoor said that it is fitting to explore the world of chocolate and learn some more than interesting facts about it on the occasion of International Chocolate Day. He also shared a link of an article on chocolate in his tweet.

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Development Cooperation & Foreign Trade posted about how in 2018 they launched the Beyond Chocolate Programme to make chocolates more sustainable.

Here are some more interesting tweets by netizens.

