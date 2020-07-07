World Chocolate Day 2020: From Amitabh Bachchan to chef Sanjeev Kapoor, here’s how people celebrated love for cocoa

To celebrate the creation of this delicious thing, World Chocolate Day is observed on 7 July

A number of celebrities posted on social media to celebrate World Chocolate Day.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan posted about the celebration a day before, sharing about his temptation for the delicacy.

T 3585 - Tomorrow #WorldChocolateDay ..

विश्व चाकलेट दिवस आ गया, कहन की करा विमोचन

जब चाकलेट खाना छोड़ दिए, तब क्यूँ तरसावैं मन ~ ab

pic.twitter.com/sYfWQYXWfi — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 6, 2020

Yash Raj films shared a small clip on the occasion of International Chocolate Day. The message in the clip reads, “My dil goes mmm”. The tweet read, “Dear Chocolate, you are my everything.”

Actress Isha Kopikar shared a video showing her with chocolate in both hands. She captioned the clip, "A balanced diet is chocolate in both the hands. Wishing you all a happy happy #WorldChocolateDay."

A balanced diet is chocolate in both the hands

Wishing you all a happy happy #WorldChocolateDay!

Eat them all up!! pic.twitter.com/xQIY8HzOoJ — Isha Koppikar (@ishakonnects) July 7, 2020

Popular chef Sanjeev Kapoor said that it is fitting to explore the world of chocolate and learn some more than interesting facts about it on the occasion of International Chocolate Day. He also shared a link of an article on chocolate in his tweet.

Today is World Chocolate Day and it is only fitting that we explore the world of chocolate and learn some more than interesting facts about this beloved treat! Article Link: https://t.co/WK2RRqtVqf#WorldChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/7gkve7vE3j — Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) July 7, 2020

The Belgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Development Cooperation & Foreign Trade posted about how in 2018 they launched the Beyond Chocolate Programme to make chocolates more sustainable.

We all know our #chocolate is the best. But did you also know that we are constantly working towards making it more sustainable? That is exactly why in 2018 we launched the #BeyondChocolate Programme, as is 100% committed to making our chocolate 100% #sustainable! pic.twitter.com/6VYHagKNNt — Belgium MFA (@BelgiumMFA) July 7, 2020

Here are some more interesting tweets by netizens.

.@parlefamily Dost, sun naa. Aaj World Chocolate Day hai. Aaj toh bata de. Ye Melody itni chocolaty kyun hai? — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) July 7, 2020

Has this thought ever crossed your mind? Let me know in the comments below.

I will be dedicating this entire week to #Chocolate Stay tuned for some fun & delicious recipes!#WorldChocolateDay pic.twitter.com/ZqGQNcetPa — Amrita Raichand (@amritaraichand) July 7, 2020