World Bicycle Day 2020: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Mamata Banerjee, among other leaders, highlight benefits of cycling

Cycling is one of the simplest exercises that can help us maintain good shape and health. Bicycles are also beneficial for the environment as they do not require any fuel. In order to acknowledge the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, World Bicycle Day is celebrated on 3 June. United Nations General Assembly decided to declare this date as World Bicycle Day in 2018.

World Bicycle Day is observed every year by organising bicycle rides at the national and local levels to strengthen physical and mental health and develop a culture of cycling in society.

This year, celebrations on World Bicycle Day have remained subdued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Environment Programme has asked people to take stock of the benefits of the bicycle both for staying healthy and as a sustainable mode of transport during (and after) the global crisis.

“Bikes are an affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally friendly means of transportation and are being recognized as a key component of post COVID-19 ‘green recovery’,” the UN said.

The UN Environment Programme has put out a video on Twitter to share the health benefits of cycling.

Today is #WorldBicycleDay. This is an opportunity to take stock of the benefits of the bicycle both for staying healthy & as a sustainable mode of transport during (and after) the global crisis.



Apart from the UN, many world leaders and organisations have spoken on the benefits of cycling.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu promoted the use of bicycle, calling it a simple, affordable and environment-friendly means of transportation.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Bicycles empower. Bicycles are environment-friendly. Our Govt in #Bengal has distributed 1 crore+ bicycles to boys/girls of all communities under Sabooj Sathi scheme, enabling them to attend school even from far-off places. This has reduced drop-out rates.”

Sharing pictures of people riding bicycle, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) referred to life as a beautiful bike ride, in commemorating the day.

Life is a beautiful bicycle ride. Wherever your bicycle takes you, make sure to #RideandSmile Happy #WorldBicycleDay

📸 by Brett Cole/ Paul Jeurissen/ FPJ

Deutsches Meuseum put out pictures of their “bicycle curtain”, writing that it “shows that the environmentally friendly means of transport has a long history. Twenty-one examples illustrate its development: from the early running machine to the technically sophisticated mountain bike nowadays.”

Today is #WorldBicycleDay! Our "bicycle curtain" in the Verkehrszentrum shows that the environmentally friendly means of transport has a long history. 21 examples illustrate its development: from the early running machine to the technically sophisticated mountain bike nowadays.

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi shared a video on Twitter. In the video, she can be seen cycling with members of the public.

#ThrowBack #WorldBicycleDay2020. Keeping memories alive to be revived as soon as possible.

Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries and MSME Pratap Sarangi has been often spotted cycling. On this day, he put out a tweet along with two pictures which show him cycling.

Member of Parliament Vandana Chavan also posted a video of herself cycling with others. She wrote, “Remember good old days when I cycled to school with my friend Amita Apte and then to college with Amita Savant and Kumar Raval.”