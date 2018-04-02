World Autism Awareness Day 2018: Take this quiz to find out how you can help empower people with the disorder

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder, refers to a range of conditions characterised by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviours, speech and non-verbal communication as well as by unique strengths and differences.

It is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. 2 April is observed as the World Autism Awareness Day.

Once autism is diagnosed, multi-factorial approach with behavioural interventions, sensory stimulation, speech therapy, occupational therapy, which focus on the development of social skills, language, communication and daily skills, are needed to deal with the disorder.

A decade ago, very few parents were aware of autism. With the onset of globalisation and in the digital era, more people are familiar with autism now than ever. Governments, doctors, NGOs and parents came together to spread increased awareness about autism.

"The biggest issue with autism still remains at the grassroots level. Patients need social acceptance and intervention at an early stage... If a child is not making eye contact while speaking or not responding while being called by name or to gestures then a doctor should be consulted immediately," said Ketan Patel, a homoeopath doctor based in Ahmedabad. Early signs of autism can be detected at the age of 2-3 years, Patel added.

It is not adequately comprehended in rural India yet; it is time to educate especially parents and children with the age-old traditions, superstition and blind faith. Autistic children are targets of bullying, more likely to be victimised, and the society shuns people with autism. Indeed, the challenge now is — acceptance, empathy, inclusion, open-handed and understanding of autistic's struggles and triumphs.

Take this quiz to find out how much you can help empower people with autism:

With inputs from agencies