In the clip, the groom can be seen sitting with his device at the big event. But what really amused netizens was the bride's reaction; she could be seen laughing while sitting on the other side of the wedding hall

Since last year, work from home has become an integral part of everyone's lives amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. No one ever thought that staying at home and working will become a part and parcel of our daily lives, so much so that people even work during their wedding as well. Yes, you read that right!

A recent video has gone viral where a groom can be seen sitting with a laptop at his mandap because of an urgent meeting on his wedding day. The video has currently become the talk of the town and is making headlines all over.

The clip was shared by an Instagram page called Dulhaniyaa, where the groom is seen sitting with a laptop at his wedding mandap. As the groom is working on his laptop, the guests and pandit can be seen waiting for him to finish his work so that the ritual can begin.

Something that caught everyone's attention was the bride's reaction. She was spotted sitting on a couch and laughing out loud when the camera panned at her.

As the camera goes back to the Marathi groom, he hands over his laptop to someone around and gets ready for his marriage. "Work from home nah, Its work from wedding," the caption on the video reads.

Watch the video here:

After the video went viral, social media users were left in splits and many of them shared their own experiences that they faced or witnessed.

As comments started pouring in, a few guests who had attended the wedding clarified that the groom was setting up a video call so that other relatives, who could not attend the wedding, can be a part of the rituals virtually.

This is not the first incident where such a situation has occurred. Earlier in February 2021, a photo of a groom staring into his laptop while the bride sat waiting for him took social media by storm.