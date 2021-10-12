India

Won't handle container cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Iran says Adani ports

The advisory signed by Subrat Tripathy, CEO of APSEZ (Ports) said that it will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice.

Asian News International October 12, 2021 17:42:31 IST
Won't handle container cargo from Iran, Pakistan, Iran says Adani ports

Representational image. ANI

Gandhinagar: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has issued a trade advisory stating that it will not handle Export-Import (EXIM) containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan with effect from 15 November till further notice.

The advisory signed by Subrat Tripathy, CEO of APSEZ (Ports) said that it will apply to all terminals operated by APSEZ and including third party terminals at any APSEZ port till further notice.

"Please be informed that with effect from November 15, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will not handle EXIM containerized cargo originating from Iran, Pakistan and Afghanistan," the advisory said.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had last week taken over the probe of the case relating to the seizure of 2988.21 kg of narcotics substance at Mundra Port, Gujarat on 13 September.

The case relates to the seizure disguised as a consignment of 'semi-processed talc stones' originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran.

Adani Group had earlier said in a statement that the law empowers the Customs Department and the DRI to open, examine and seize the unlawful cargo and that no port operator across the country can examine a container with their role being limited to running a port.

Updated Date: October 12, 2021 17:42:31 IST

TAGS:

also read

Cruise ship narcotics bust just a symptom, actual disease is drug war facing India
Entertainment

Cruise ship narcotics bust just a symptom, actual disease is drug war facing India

Indian parents need to take the drug issue seriously and pressure elected representatives to act decisively

Quad leaders send subtle warning to Pakistan over Afghanistan and terrorism
World

Quad leaders send subtle warning to Pakistan over Afghanistan and terrorism

With the United States disengaged from Afghanistan, how the Quad countries will engage in the AfPak region will unfold as the situation evolves.

US Senator Jack Reed says America failed to handle Pakistan's support for Taliban; cites flawed Doha agreement
World

US Senator Jack Reed says America failed to handle Pakistan's support for Taliban; cites flawed Doha agreement

Senator Jim Inhofe, ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the Afghan government is now led by terrorists with long ties to Al-Qaeda