'Won't challan you for breaking signal': Nagpur Police's message to Chandrayaan- 2 lander Vikram wins over Twitter

India Press Trust of India Sep 09, 2019 20:32:13 IST

  • Nagpur Police tweeted urging Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 to respond and promising ISRO that it wont 'challan' for breaking signal

  • The tweet got more than 17,700 likes and 5,400 retweets within two hours

  • The ISRO has said 'Vikram' is intact and lying tilted on the moon, but not communicating with ground stations

Mumbai: The Nagpur police is winning the internet with a moving tweet urging Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' to respond and promising not to challan (fine) the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) module for breaking the signals!

In the early hours of Saturday, 'Vikram' lost communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.

On Sunday, ISRO chairman K Sivan said efforts to establish contact with the lander were continuing.

The heartwarming tweet with a touch of humour was appreciated on social media and also shared by twitterattis. The tweet grabbed attention of netizens and got more than 17,700 likes and 5,400 retweets within two hours.

The ISRO has said 'Vikram' is intact and lying tilted on the moon, but not communicating with ground stations.

Another interesting tweet, shared by the Nagpur police, juxtaposes a famous dialogue from blockbuster Hindi movie 'Sholey' with ISRO's historic mission and praises the Indian space agency.

The Maharashtra police Twitter handle, which usually posts memes for people's awareness, shared a message praising ISRO.

The Mumbai police had also congratulated the ISRO for successfully placing Chandrayaan 2 into the lunar orbit and said it had been orbiting the city since 1669.

Updated Date: Sep 09, 2019 20:32:13 IST

