'Won't challan you for breaking signal': Nagpur Police's message to Chandrayaan- 2 lander Vikram wins over Twitter

Mumbai: The Nagpur police is winning the internet with a moving tweet urging Chandrayaan-2's lander 'Vikram' to respond and promising not to challan (fine) the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) module for breaking the signals!

In the early hours of Saturday, 'Vikram' lost communication with ground stations, just 2.1 km from the lunar surface during its final descent.

On Sunday, ISRO chairman K Sivan said efforts to establish contact with the lander were continuing.

Dear Vikram,

Please respond 🙏🏻.

We are not going to challan you for breaking the signals!#VikramLanderFound#ISROSpotsVikram @isro#NagpurPolice — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 9, 2019

The heartwarming tweet with a touch of humour was appreciated on social media and also shared by twitterattis. The tweet grabbed attention of netizens and got more than 17,700 likes and 5,400 retweets within two hours.

The ISRO has said 'Vikram' is intact and lying tilted on the moon, but not communicating with ground stations.

Another interesting tweet, shared by the Nagpur police, juxtaposes a famous dialogue from blockbuster Hindi movie 'Sholey' with ISRO's historic mission and praises the Indian space agency.

We are proud of India Scientists #ISRO

Despite of being our 1st attempt v reached 2.1km close and it’s just communication that broke.

Infact our Orbiter of #Chandrayaan2 is operating successful

So it’s not a failure at all,rather v reached closet to South Pole in 1st attempt pic.twitter.com/Nbv7TDaOOq — Vinita IPS (@IamVinitaa) September 7, 2019

The Maharashtra police Twitter handle, which usually posts memes for people's awareness, shared a message praising ISRO.

The Mumbai police had also congratulated the ISRO for successfully placing Chandrayaan 2 into the lunar orbit and said it had been orbiting the city since 1669.