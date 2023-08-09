Won't allow Article 370 back, neither spare those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits, says Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said that Article 370 will not be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with “Ralib Galib Chalib” be spared.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the no-confidence dabate, she said, “…It was mentioned in the House today that he (Rahul Gandhi) undertook a Yatra and gave assurance that they will reinstate Article 370 if it is up to them…I would like to tell the person who has run away from the House that neither will Article 370 be reinstated in the country nor will those who threaten Kashmiri Pandits with “Ralib Galib Chalib” be spared.”

#WATCH | Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani says, “…It was mentioned in the House today that he (Rahul Gandhi) undertook a Yatra and gave assurance that they will reinstate Article 370 if it is upto them…I would like to tell the person who has run away from the House that… https://t.co/amWTLGBhF6 pic.twitter.com/W9FLRxqKmn — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2023

She also attacked the Opposition saying that the I.N.D.I.A alliance is not India, for India is not corrupt.

“You are not India, for India is not corrupt. India believes in merit not in dynasty… today of all the days people like you need to remember what was told to the British – Quit India. Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. Merit now finds place in India…,” she said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks that Manipur has broken into two parts, she said that the state is not divided and it is an integral part of India.

“Manipur is an integral part of India. Khandit na tha, na hai aur na kabhi hoga…,” said Irani.

Condemning the aggressive behaviour of Rahul Gandhi during the no-confidence debate, she said that it was a pity that Congress leaders were clapping when someone (referring to Rahul Gandhi) was speaking about murder of ‘Bharat Maa’.

“I condemn the aggressive behaviour seen today (referring to Rahul Gandhi’s speech in the House). For the first time in the history of nation, someone spoke about the murder of ‘Bharat Maa’ and Congress kept on clapping,” said the BJP MP.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha earlier, Rahul Gandhi said that the BJP-led Centre has killed India in Manipur.

“They killed India in Manipur. Not just Manipur but they killed India. Their politics has not killed Manipur, but it has killed India in Manipur. They have murdered India in Manipur,” said the Congress MP.

With inputs from agencies