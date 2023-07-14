Women’s representation in corporate India has experienced a remarkable surge as the figure is now reached almost 50% of the total workforce in surveyed companies, according to a recent report.

The DivHERsity Benchmarking Report 2022-2023, published by HerKey (formerly JobsForHer), provides insights into women’s representation and diversity in the corporate sector.

Drawing data from over 300 companies across India between January 2022 and January 2023, this fifth edition report presents a comprehensive overview of the current landscape.

The study reveals that 70% of companies now have well-defined goals for achieving gender diversity in their hiring processes, indicating a 13% growth compared to the previous year.

Moreover, a significant number of enterprises are actively supporting women who are returning to work. The report highlights that 57% of large enterprises and 43% of startups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have established programs to assist these women. Additionally, 51% of companies have partnered with job platforms to enhance their recruitment effectiveness.

While the importance of implementing work-from-home (WFH) policies for employee well-being has been widely recognized, the report shows a gradual decrease in the adoption of this policy during the post-pandemic period, based on the DivHERsity Survey conducted in 2022.

Nevertheless, the current implementation rate still surpasses that of the pre-pandemic era. In 2019, 59% of companies implemented WFH, which increased to 85% in 2020 and 83% in 2021, before declining to 63% in 2022.

Women’s networks play a crucial role in supporting and fostering a sense of community among women in the corporate sector. The report highlights that 80% of surveyed companies acknowledge the power of women’s networks in improving policies and practices through valuable feedback.

“This report stands as a testament to the indispensable role that diversity plays in our society and emphasizes the urgent need to advocate for it. Initiatives such as returnee programs, diversity hiring, unconscious bias training, diversity awareness workshops, women’s networks, mentorship, and flexible work arrangements signify remarkable progress,” stated Neha Bagaria, founder and CEO of HerKey.

“The unwavering commitment and dedication demonstrated by organizations in 2022 indicate a positive shift towards a more diverse and inclusive corporate landscape in India.”

The latest report by HerKey sheds light on the increasing representation of women in the workforce and the efforts being made to create inclusive workplaces. With continued dedication and support, it is hoped that the corporate sector in India will become more diverse and inclusive in the years to come.