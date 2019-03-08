Women's Day 2019: Men look forward to helping women get empowered, create a more equal world for them to co-exist

International Women's Day is celebrated every year on 8 March to honour the strength and power of one half of the world and the reason for the other half, women. It is marked with much fervour in various parts of the world focusing on different themes each year ranging from women empowerment to menstrual hygiene awareness, breast cancer awareness, self-sufficiency and financial independence of women among others. This year's theme is: 'Balance for Better'.

The day is symbolic of thanking women for making the world a colourful place and remembering the sacrifices they make each day to not just sustain themselves but to bind together families and create a happy and healthy social fabric in the society at large. But what do men think of this day and what does it mean for them? I talked to a few of them to understand what women's day represents for those who co-exist with women and meet many wonderful ladies every day at work, home and now even at places which once only men forayed into!

Siddhant Talwar, 28, lawyer and education entrepreneur

It's a day where we celebrate women and their strength. I do believe that till the time we don't ensure strong woman role models in each and every household of our country, such days will remain just a customary day that we all celebrate and forget tomorrow. Let us try to give those women strength who are unable to speak up and fight for their rights. Those whose voices are hushed and their opinions shot down. If we take this as an agenda and reiterate this to ourselves every year on this day and every other day, then I think days like these won't be needed at all.

Sanjeev Sharma, 51, service professional

"To empower a woman is to empower the human community, the base on which the world stands is a woman," he says. Sharma emphasised that the best way to change the society and its underlying issues is to channelise the power of women in every walk of life. He thinks we should all empower the women around us in whatever way we can and allow them to make their own choices.

Anuraj Jhaver, 32, photographer and analyst

I look forward to this day as it makes me realise my duties as the 'responsible and caring' half of women who take the toil for my happiness and my comfort every day; whether it's my sister, my mother, my wife or even my teachers. They have made me who I am today. And I have always believed that "The guess, a woman makes is much accurate than the certainty a man asserts." So, I believe the women around me and use this day to pamper them and make them feel happy about their valuable existence in this world and my life.

Ankush Bahuguna, 26, writer-actor and video content producer

I have been taught the most important things in life by the women around me and nothing makes me happier than happy, talented and successful women," Ankush says. Women should continue to believe in themselves as they have the strength to change this world, he says. He also laid emphasis on inculcating the feeling of respect and honour for women in all young boys in schools and at home. "Masculinity isn't about deriding women,... and together men and women can make a more equitable world."

Tejas Verma, 19, budding cricketer

I believe men and women are equal. There should be no discrimination on the basis of gender and everyone should get equal opportunities. I have many female friends who want to get into sports just like I wish to be a cricketer, and I hope they get to fulfil all their dreams. Women face a lot of restrictions in our society, but this should change and we can stand together to make this happen.

