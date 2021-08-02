Woman trained in martial arts catches molester in Assam, hands him over to police

A video of the woman, who is trained in martial arts, accosting the accused and forcing him to reveal his name and face before the camera has been widely circulated on social media since Friday evening

Women have always been a victim of sexual harassment, physically or verbally, and generally, they ignore it. However, a recent incident has made headlines after a woman from Assam made sure to teach a lesson to a man who tried to grope or molest her.

The brave woman, identified as Bhavna Kashyap, narrated her ordeal on her Facebook page. In her post, she explained that she was groped in broad daylight by a stranger in Guwahati.

The incident happened when the man came extremely close to her and asked her for directions to Sinaki Path in the city. As she was unaware of the place he mentioned, the man came closer to the girl and suddenly touched her inappropriately.

"But seeing him try to elope, I spared no second thought and dragged him with the highest strength my body could exhibit in such an uncanny situation. While he kept racing his scooty up, I kept lifting his back tire and sustained some half a minute of wordless tussle until I could finally push to drag him down into the drain," her Facebook post reads.

In the video, the woman can be seen confronting the accused and forcing him to reveal his name and face before the camera.

Along with her ordeal, the woman also shared a video and a few photos of the culprit. He has been identified as Madhusana Rajkumar who is a resident of Panjabari. Rajkumar has been handed over to the police in Guwahati.

Since the post went viral, social media users applauded the woman for her bravery and presence of mind.

On 31 July, the city police confirmed that the incident took place in Rukmini Nagar locality under Dispur police station. They also assured that the accused has been arrested. The police further stated that the woman pushed the scooter into a drain on the side of the road after which people gathered at the spot.

Further through a tweet, Guwahati police informed that the case will be brought to its logical conclusion and justice will be served. They also guaranteed a safe environment for its citizens.