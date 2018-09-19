Woman thrashed, gang-raped by four men in Haryana's Ballabgarh; police to interrogate suspects

Ballabhgrah (Haryana): A woman was allegedly thrashed and gang-raped by four men in Haryana last night. The incident happened in Ballabgarh in the state's Faridabad district bordering Delhi.

An FIR has been registered and the police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprits. "We received information that a woman was gang-raped by four men. We have recovered important evidence from the spot and will find the culprits very soon. An FIR has been registered. We have rounded up some men, and the interrogation is underway," said Balbir Singh, the Superintendent of Police (SP), Ballabhgarh .

The sexual crime has come in the wake of rising criticism against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government over the issue of women safety in the state.

Last week, a 19-year old girl from Rewari was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped. The accused have been arrested and Khattar has assured strict action against the rapists.