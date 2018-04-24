You are here:
Woman raped at gunpoint by brother-in-law in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, accused absconding

India PTI Apr 24, 2018 11:44:48 IST

Muzaffarnagar: A woman was allegedly raped by her brother-in-law at gunpoint at her house in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

The incident took place last evening when her husband had gone out to buy medicines, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered at the Bhopa police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Singh said.

The accused, who is at large, had also threatened her with dire consequences if she reported the matter, the SHO said.

The woman was sent for medical examination Monday, he said.


