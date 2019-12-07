You are here:
Woman protests Unnao rape victim's murder by pouring inflammable liquid on minor daughter outside Safdarjung Hospital; girl unhurt, woman detained

India Press Trust of India Dec 07, 2019 22:59:05 IST

  • A woman poured suspected inflammable liquid on her minor daughter outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday afternoon

  • The woman said she was traumatised by the recent Unnao rape-and-murder case and came to the Safdarjung Hospital after hearing about her death

  • However, the police saved the girl and took the woman along with them

New Delhi: A woman poured suspected inflammable liquid on her minor daughter outside Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday afternoon while demanding justice for the Unnao victim, police said.

The incident occurred nearly an hour after the Unnao gang rape-and-murder victim's body was taken to her village in Uttar Pradesh from Safdarjung after a post-mortem.

When media persons were speaking to the nearby people, the woman came there shouting "we want justice" and immediately poured what is suspected to be an inflammable substance on her minor daughter, sources said. However, the police saved the girl and took the woman along with them.

The woman said she was traumatised by the recent Unnao rape-and-murder case and came to the Safdarjung Hospital after hearing about her death, a senior officer said, adding that they had sent the liquid to check its property

On Thursday, the rape victim from Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital after she was set on fire by five people. She died on Friday night

