Woman gives birth to baby girl on IndiGo's Bengaluru-Jaipur flight; cabin crew, doctor onboard help deliver

After the aircraft landed in Jaipur, the staff of IndiGo welcomed Dr Subhana Nazir, who helped in the delivery process mid-air, with a Thank You card

A woman gave birth to a baby girl onboard an IndiGo flight heading tp Jaipur from Bengaluru on Tuesday, reports said.

According to a report in The Indian Express, IndiGo released a statement about the incident where the low-cost airline said the cabin crew also attended to the woman who had her baby during the flight.

The mother and the baby girl who was born on flight 6E 469 from Bengaluru to Jaipur are reportedly stable now.

A doctor named Dr Subhana Nazir helped in the delivery process mid-air, the report added. After the aircraft landed in Jaipur, the staff of IndiGo welcomed Dr Subhana with a Thank You card.

While the baby was being delivered on the aircraft, Jaipur airport was asked to prepare for an ambulance and a doctor to assist the new mother and baby after the arrival of the plane, reported ANI.

A baby girl was born on board an IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Jaipur. Baby was delivered with the help of crew assisted by a doctor on board. Jaipur airport was immediately informed to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on arrival. Both the baby & mother are stable: IndiGo — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Flights from Bangalore to Jaipur are usually three hours long. The incident happened on the morning flight of IndiGo.

In October 2020, a woman had delivered a baby boy on an IndiGo flight en route from Delhi to Bengaluru. Pictures of IndiGo’s crew with the baby boy had also gone viral when the news surfaced.

The baby boy was delivered with the help of a gynaecologist on board named Dr Sailaja Vallabhaneni and cabin crew. The ground staff had welcomed the crew with a banner that said ‘Welcomes you to Namma Bengaluru,’ Business Today had reported.