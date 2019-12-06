Woman dancer in UP's Chitrakoot shot for taking break during performance; investigation underway, victim admitted to hospital

Chitrakoot: In a bizarre incident, a dancer was shot in the face because she took a break from performing at a wedding in Chitrakoot. The dancer identified as Hina is recuperating at a hospital in Kanpur.

The accused, identified as Ajit Singh, is a relative of the village head. "The incident took place in Tikra village. Two probe teams have been constituted. We are making all efforts to nab the accused and put him behind bars. He is said to be a resident of Ranipur village of Kaushambi district," said Ankit Mital, Superintendent of police.

A woman dancer was shot at after she stopped dancing in the marriage ceremony of a Gram Pradhan's daughter in Chitrakoot on December 1. Live video is available to police now and media now. There is a shameful tradition of calling women dancers. @Benarasiyaa @teestasdad pic.twitter.com/iNernyRgTD — Kanwardeep singh (@KanwardeepsTOI) December 6, 2019

"Three people were injured. The firing took place after a dispute about a dance at the wedding. The person who fired shots has been identified. A probe is underway," said Balwant Singh, ASP.

In the video of the incident, men can be heard saying, 'Goli chal jayegi' (A shot will be fired) and then 'goli chala hi do' (Go ahead and shoot). The victim, who was dancing on the stage, was then shot in the face.

More details in this regard are awaited.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.