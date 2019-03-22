Woman commits suicide in Noida by jumping in front of metro train at Sector 16 station

A woman committed suicide on Friday by jumping in front of a metro train at Noida's Sector 16 station on Friday morning, India Today reported. The victim has been identified as Sheetal Shrivastav, a resident of Sector 22 in the city.

The cause behind the suicide has not yet been ascertained.

"She was at the metro station's platform and jumped on the track and was crushed by an approaching train. The metro station officials immediately reported the matter to us and the body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem," Sector 20 police station house officer Rajveer Singh Chauhan said.

He said police have contacted the woman's in laws and though the reason for her extreme step was not certain, but it is suspected that she did it because of some domestic problems.

Passengers were immediately evacuated from the metro station. Services on the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) Blue Line, of which Noida Sector 16 is a part, were delayed by a few minutes after the incident.

Around 11 pm, DMRC tweeted to inform commuters that normal services on the Blue Line have been restored.

Blue Line Update Normal service has been restored. https://t.co/0oKtCwyQcz — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) March 22, 2019

There have been numerous incidences of people committing suicide by jumping in front of metro trains in the Delhi-NCR region in the recent past. An RTI query filed by The Indian Express in 2018 had revealed that a total of 83 people committed suicide across 58 Delhi Metro stations over the past four years. The maximum number of suicides, 32 were reported from the longest and busiest Blue Line, which has 44 Metro stations stretching over 50.56 km, starting from Dwarka Sector 21 and ending at Noida City Centre.

With inputs from PTI

