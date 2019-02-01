Budget 2019
Woman believed to be wife of slain Al-Badr militant Zeenat ul Islam shot dead in J&K's Shopian; video of killing goes viral

India FP Staff Feb 01, 2019 12:53:29 IST

Srinagar: A woman believed to be the wife of slain Al-Badr commander Zeenat ul Islam has been killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. A video of the young woman being shot dead at point-blank range was widely shared on social media in the state on Friday.

In the 10-second clip, the woman can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands, but a man shoots her twice from point-blank range, the police said, adding that they had taken cognisance of the video and were looking into it.

The Hindustan Times quoted a senior police officer as saying that Ishrat Muneer — 25-year-old a resident of Dangerpora village in Pulwama — was the wife of Al-Badr commander Zeenat ul Islam, who was killed in an encounter last month.

A letter found with her body accused her of working with security forces. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Feb 01, 2019 12:53:29 IST

