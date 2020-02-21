Woman arrested in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti' placard at right-wing rally, remanded to 14-days judicial custody

Bengaluru: A day after pro-Pakistan slogans were raised by an agitator at an anti-CAA event here, a young woman was arrested on Friday for holding a "Kashmir Mukti (liberation), Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" placard at a counter-protest in the city, police said.

A case had been registered against her for offences under the Indian Penal Code, including creating enmity between different groups of people against the woman, identified as Arudra, they said.

"We have registered the case suo moto (on their own) for creating enmity between different groups of people," Deputy Commissioner of Police Chetan Singh Rathore said.

The woman was produced before a city court judge, who remanded her to 14 days judicial custody till 5 March.

Holding the placard with the slogans, Arudra was spotted sitting among the participants of the protest, organised by the Hindu Jagaran Vedike against Amulya Leona, who had shouted "Pakistan Zindabad" on Thursday.

She was escorted out of the place as protesters asked her to leave and the crowd started gathering, city police chief Bhaskar Rao had said.

"She was taken into custody for her own safety along with the placard... we will find out her background, where she has come from and who are behind her among other things," Rao had earlier told reporters, adding she did not raise any slogan.

The "Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti, Muslim Mukti" slogans were written in both Kannada and English in the placard held by her.

The Hindu Jagaran Vedike organised the protest against Amulya Leona who had raised "Pakistan Zindabad" slogan thrice at an even against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

She had made the controversial slogans in the presence of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi after the organisers of the event under the banner of "Save Constitution" invited her to address the gathering, prompting him to denounce her act.

After being removed from the stage, Amulya was later arrested on charges of sedition and produced before a magistrate court, which remanded her to 14 days judicial custody.

An upset Owaisi had said he would not have participated in the protest had he known that the woman had been invited for the event and asserted his party had no links with her.

