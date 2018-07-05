Woman arrested for kidnapping six-day-old girl from Hyderabad hospital; accused had fled to Bidar

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old woman, who was absconding after allegedly kidnapping a six-day-old baby girl from a state-run hospital here on 2 July was arrested Thursday, police said.

"The woman had taken the baby from her mother on the pretext of getting her vaccinated and had fled to Bidar in Karnataka," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters.

CCTV footage at the hospital showed the woman taking the baby outside the hospital and later boarding a Bidar-bound bus.

"With the footage going viral and the print and electronic media displaying the woman's photo, a friend of her family identified the image and informed them," police said.

According to the police, the accused and members of her family got scared about getting arrested and decided to leave the girl at a government hospital in Bidar and left the baby there on 3 July and went absconding.

"After tracing the baby to the hospital the same day, a police team from Hyderabad got her reunited with her mother on 4 July", police said.

The woman was traced and arrested and she was brought here today.

"During questioning, the woman "confessed" to having committed the offence since she could not bear children," the Commissioner said.