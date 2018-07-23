Woman approaches Uttar Pradesh Police with foetus in bag, alleges rape and forced abortion

Amroha: A 19-year-old woman turned up at the police station with a foetus in a bag and demanded action against a man who, she alleged, had raped her and then forced her to abort the baby. A case of rape has been registered against the 22-year-old accused, identified as Manoj, Hasanpur Kotwali SHO Devendra Sharma said. The accused is on the run.

"We have registered a case based on the complaint of the woman's family and raids were being conducted to arrest the accused, said Ajay Kumar, circle officer of police of Hasanpur.

The foetus has been sent to a forensic lab for examination, he said.

The woman, who was accompanied by her mother, told police that the accused raped her at gunpoint five months ago and had threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it.