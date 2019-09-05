You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

With provisions of new Motor Vehicles Act yet to be implemented in Telangana, police starts campaign to educate public

India Asian News International Sep 05, 2019 12:13:40 IST

  • Provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act are yet to be implemented in Telangana as the state transport order has not released an order in this regard till date.

  • Anil Kumar IPS, ACP (Traffic), Hyderabad city, informed that the Hyderabad traffic police had started a campaign to educate the public about the provisions of the Act.

  • We have made posters and we have highlighted the provisions of the new act at prominent places, he added.

Hyderabad (Telangana): Provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act are yet to be implemented in Telangana as the state transport has not released an order in this regard till date.

With provisions of new Motor Vehicles Act yet to be implemented in Telangana, police starts campaign to educate public

Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic, Hyderabad, Telangana. ANI

Speaking to ANI, Anil Kumar IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Hyderabad city said, "In Hyderabad and all across Telangana, the provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019 will come under implementation, once the state transport department issue an order in this regard."

He also informed that the Hyderabad traffic police had started a campaign to educate the public about the provisions of the Act soon after it was passed by Parliament in August.

"After this new act was passed by the parliament, immediately Hyderabad Traffic Police has started the campaign to educate the public about different provisions of the act and accordingly we are conducting meetings with all the stakeholders," said Kumar.

We have made posters and we have highlighted the provisions of the new act at prominent places, he added.

Advising people to follow the traffic rules, he said, "We must keep in mind that these rules are for the benefit of society only."

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had notified the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act 2019 last month and it was implemented in many states of India from 1 September.

Updated Date: Sep 05, 2019 12:13:40 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores