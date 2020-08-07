With over 62,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, India's total crosses 20 lakh; toll at 41,585
Maharashtra, with 1,46,268 active COVID-19 cases and 3,05,521 recovered patients, continues to be the worst affected state
New Delhi: India's COVID-19 cases crossed 20 lakh on Friday after 62,538 more individuals tested positive for the novel coronavirus in a day, according to the latest data released by Union Health Ministry.
The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated and 41,585 deaths, said the health ministry on Friday.
Maharashtra with 1,46,268 active cases and 3,05,521 cured and discharged patients continues to be the worst affected state. The state has also reported 16,476 deaths due to the infection.
Tamil Nadu has 54,184 active cases while 2,14,815 patients have been discharged after treatment in the state. The state has reported 4,461 deaths till now.
Andhra Pradesh with 80,426 active cases is the third on the list. There are 1,04,354 recoveries and discharged patients and 1,681 deaths reported from the state.
Delhi now has 10,072 active cases and 1,26,116 cured and discharged patients. 4,044 people have lost their lives due to the disease in the Union Territory so far.
