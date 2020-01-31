With Mumbai Police revoking permission for march, Mumbai Pride Parade 2020 to be held as 'solidarity gathering'

Following the Mumbai Police decision to deny permission for this year's Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM) Pride Parade to march from August Kranti Maidan, its traditional starting point, QAM has secured permission for a 'solidarity gathering' at Azaad Maidan on Saturday, 1 February, from 3 pm to 6 pm. On their social media handles, the organisers have clarified that "it is not a celebration this time."

QAM was denied permission to march at August Kranti citing safety issues, since the police had received information that the rally would possibly voice dissent against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Several members of the queer community have expressed disappointment at expecting the Pride March to exist in a political vacuum and severely curbing individuals' freedom of expression.

"In a democratic country it’s our legal right to protest, assemble and march. And it's their legal duty to protect and enable us to do so. CAA-NRC are also queer issues. Hence, we cannot shy away from them. And cancelling the march in the name of our safety is definitely not the answer. Today it’s this, tomorrow it will be something else. In this fashion they will simply keep us in a corner of the city, in the name of our betterment," Saakshi Juneja, co-founder — Gaysi Family, had previously told Firstpost.

This is the first year Mumbai Police has denied permission for the march since QAM started organising the Pride Parade in 2008.

