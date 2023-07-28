India

'With a heavy heart…': Bengaluru CEO on why he wants to leave the start-up capital

Brij Singh added that although he loves Bengaluru and India, what he has learnt in the Bay Area within three days is much more than what he could learn in a month's time back home.

FP Trending Last Updated:July 28, 2023 14:41:04 IST
'With a heavy heart…': Bengaluru CEO on why he wants to leave the start-up capital

Founder and CEO of a Bengaluru-based company, Brij Singh, on Thursday, took to X to share his experience of trying to register his company in the city. Twitter.

Amidst calls of ‘Peak Bengaluru moments,’ with people touting start-up capital as the one-stop solution for their firms’ expansion, a capital-based CEO has come forward with woes associated with a basic company registration process. Brij Singh, founder of Snow Mountain, a Human artificial intelligence teaming firm, wrote a heartfelt post about the troubles he suffered in registering his firm. Singh, who has worked in the technology and financial sectors for several years, reasoned ‘solution feedback loops’ as the main cause of the delay, with it taking him two months to register his company.

Brij Singh further added that although he loves Bengaluru and the country, what he has learnt in the Bay Area within three days is much more than he could learn in a month’s time back home. “Time may be coming for me to move back to the US,” he announced on the microblogging site X.

Posted a day ago, the note garnered attention with over 6 lakh views and 1,400 likes. One user, while encouraging Singh not to give up, wrote, “Come now Brij. That’s a low bar to set. Everything is tough here and yet people build. That is the point.”

To this Singh replied, “Just stating the facts. That is reality.”

Another individual had some advice. “I formed my LLP in a week. You have inadequacies in CA. Quite frankly you can register a company yourself. It takes a couple of days max.”

“Can’t get a name approved for weeks”, a user commented. “They keep rejecting for reasons that are from the past.”

A person wrote, “Bay Area has a different energy, and environment that lets original thinkers thrive.”

An account called the experience “strange”. “Seems strange! Registering an upcoming company in India is very easy now and the ecosystem for starting up is better now. Bay Area is downhill.”

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) listed Karnataka on top last year in their Ease of Doing Business ranking of states/union territories. On the contrary, Singh’s experience reflects the struggles entrepreneurs endure during the state’s registration process. The challenges here have forced many like Singh to think about opting for the conducive business environment in San Francisco and the Bay Area.

Published on: July 28, 2023 14:41:04 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses mobile phone; reads script inside BB house; fans baffled
Entertainment

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt uses mobile phone; reads script inside BB house; fans baffled

Pooja Bhatt has gained immense popularity in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house for schooling contestants and engaging in conflicts with her housemates since the first day of the show.

Berkeley professor reveals how he accidentally walked on to sets of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer
World

Berkeley professor reveals how he accidentally walked on to sets of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer explores the life and achievements of J. Robert Oppenheimer and delves into the ethical complexities surrounding the creation of the atomic bomb

Puma or 'Upma'? Online grocery company joins the fun after hilarious shoe mix-up
India

Puma or 'Upma'? Online grocery company joins the fun after hilarious shoe mix-up

A person's unintended purchase of "Upma" shoes instead of Puma sneakers went viral. Swiggy Instamart joined the fun, suggesting they could have helped him find genuine shoes