'With a heavy heart…': Bengaluru CEO on why he wants to leave the start-up capital

Amidst calls of ‘Peak Bengaluru moments,’ with people touting start-up capital as the one-stop solution for their firms’ expansion, a capital-based CEO has come forward with woes associated with a basic company registration process. Brij Singh, founder of Snow Mountain, a Human artificial intelligence teaming firm, wrote a heartfelt post about the troubles he suffered in registering his firm. Singh, who has worked in the technology and financial sectors for several years, reasoned ‘solution feedback loops’ as the main cause of the delay, with it taking him two months to register his company.

Brij Singh further added that although he loves Bengaluru and the country, what he has learnt in the Bay Area within three days is much more than he could learn in a month’s time back home. “Time may be coming for me to move back to the US,” he announced on the microblogging site X.

Posted a day ago, the note garnered attention with over 6 lakh views and 1,400 likes. One user, while encouraging Singh not to give up, wrote, “Come now Brij. That’s a low bar to set. Everything is tough here and yet people build. That is the point.”

Come now Brij. That’s is a low bar to give up on a market and its builders. Everything is tough here and yet people are building. That is sort of the point. — kuldeep (@ku1deep) July 27, 2023

To this Singh replied, “Just stating the facts. That is reality.”

Umm not giving up on anything. Just stating the facts. There are lot of advantages in building from India for the world as well. One must learn to leverage whatever opportunities they can to execute and compete in a global market. That is the reality. — Brij Singh (@brijbhasin) July 27, 2023

Another individual had some advice. “I formed my LLP in a week. You have inadequacies in CA. Quite frankly you can register a company yourself. It takes a couple of days max.”

Why would it take 2 months? I formed my LLP in a week. You have an issue of bad CA. Quite frankly you can register a company yourself and don't even need a CA. Takes a couple of days max. — Shripad Krishna (@shripad_krishna) July 27, 2023

“Can’t get a name approved for weeks”, a user commented. “They keep rejecting for reasons that are from the past.”

Can’t get a name approved for weeks, they keep rejecting for last century reasons — Gautam (@gautam9) July 27, 2023

A person wrote, “Bay Area has a different energy, and environment that lets original thinkers thrive.”

Bay Area has a different energy, and environment that let original thinker thrive. — Pratik Desai (@chheplo) July 27, 2023

An account called the experience “strange”. “Seems strange! Registering an upcoming company in India is very easy now and the ecosystem for starting up is better now. Bay Area is downhill.”

Seems strange! Registering a new company in India is very easy now and the ecosystem for starting up is better now. The Bay area is downhill. — Alok Mani Tripathi (@manialok) July 27, 2023

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) listed Karnataka on top last year in their Ease of Doing Business ranking of states/union territories. On the contrary, Singh’s experience reflects the struggles entrepreneurs endure during the state’s registration process. The challenges here have forced many like Singh to think about opting for the conducive business environment in San Francisco and the Bay Area.