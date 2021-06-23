The active cases further declined to 6, 43,194 comprising 2.14 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.56 percent, the data updated at 8 am showed

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases crossed the 3-crore mark with one crore infections being added in 50 days.

The total tally mounted to 3,00,28,709, with 50,848 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day.

The death toll climbed to 3,90,660 with 1,358 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India's total COVID-19 infections had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 after which it took around 136 days to cross the 2-crore mark on May 4.

A net decline of 19,327 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Key highlights from today's data at a glance

- Deaths below 1,500 for the third consecutive day. New cases below 60,000 for the fourth day

- Total cases in India cross the 3 crore mark, of which 1.98 crore (65.8 percent) reported in 2021

- Kerala reports 12.62k new cases, Maharashtra 8.47k, Tamil Nadu 6.89k

- Maharashtra reports 482 new deaths, Tamil Nadu 194, Kerala 141

- 7 states/UTs report rise in active cases

- Kerala reports rise in active cases after 39 days

- Recovery rate above 90% in all states and UTs except for 4 northeastern states: Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim and Meghalaya

- Difference between new cases reported in the last 7 days and the preceding 7 days is -27 percent (world average is -5 percent)

- 54.24 lakh new vaccinations. 29.46 crore total. 47.99 lakh received their first dose yesterday, 6.25 lakh second dose

- Vaccinations above 50 lakh for the second day

- 19.01 lakh new tests. Test positivity rate: 2.67 percent (2.56 percent the previous day)

- Test positivity rate below 3 percent for the 2nd day

- Test positivity rate: Sikkim 16.23 percent, Manipur 12 percent, Mizoram 10.82 percent, Kerala 10.72 percent. Uttar Pradesh 0.08 percent, Jharkhand 0.08 percent, Madhya Pradesh 0.10 percent

- South America now reports more new cases than Asia

