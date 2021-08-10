The country reported 373 fresh deaths, the lowest in the last 132 days and below 400 for the first time in 132 days.

As India races against time to vaccinate its complete adult population by the end of this year, Tuesday brought in glad tiding. India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days. The data gains significance in the backdrop of state governments continuing to tightrope walk between keeping an imminent third wave at bay and relaxing lockdown norms. Here's India's current coronavirus statistics —

India reported 28,204 new cases, 373 fresh deaths, 41,511 new recoveries, 13,680 dip in active cases.

The national recovery rate has increased to 97.45 percent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved.

New cases lowest in 147 days and below 30,000 for the first time in 14 days.

New cases below 40,000 for the fourth consecutive day.

Active cases below the 4 lakh mark after 13 days.

Active cases lowest in last 139 days.

New deaths lowest in the last 132 days and below 400 for the first time in 132 days.

Kerala reported 13,049 new cases, Maharashtra 4,505, Tamil Nadu 1,929 cases

Kerala reported 105 new deaths, Maharashtra 68, Odisha 66

Nine states and Union Territories reported a rise in active cases

The difference between new cases reported in the last seven days and the preceding seven days in India is -5% (world average is +5%)

54,91,647 vaccinations have been administered in the last 24 hours.

The total number of doses administered is 51,45,00,268.

41.72 lakh received their first dose and 13.2 lakh their second dose on 9 August.

15,11,313 lakh new tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate has dipped to 1.87 percent from 2.59 percent the previous day.

The test positivity rate is below 2 percent for the first time in 14 days

Mizoram, Kerala and Manipur have reported a test positivity rate of 20.24 percent, 13.87 percent, and 13.15 percent, respectively.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on 7 August, 30 lakh on 23 August, 40 lakh on 5 September and 50 lakh on 16 September. It went past 60 lakh on 28 September, 70 lakh on 11 October, crossed 80 lakh on 29 October, 90 lakh on 20 November and surpassed the one-crore mark on 19 December. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on 4 May and 3 crore on 23 June.