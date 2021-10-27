With 1,502.8 mm rainfall, Delhi witnesses second wettest year in 88 years

The amount of rainfall is second only to the 1933 record where the national capital experienced 1,534.3 mm of precipitation

The year 2021 has been a really wet one for Delhi.

According to the data of the India Meteorological Department, the national capital — as of 25 October — has received 1,502.8 mm of rainfall. This makes it the second wettest year since 1933 where it had recorded 1,534.3 mm rainfall.

On an average, Delhi receives 779 mm of rainfall, which means that 2021's has brought almost double the rain that the city expects in a year.

Moreover, data reveals that this is only the fourth time — after 1933, 1964, and 1975 — that Delhi has received more than 1,200 mm of rainfall.

Delhi witnessed heavy rain in September; the capital gauged 413.3mm rainfall in the month, the highest after 417.3 mm precipitation recorded in September 1944 and the second-highest in 121 years.

In October, the city has gauged 122.5mm rainfall so far. Normally, only 28 mm precipitation is recorded in the month on average.

Despite the monsoon arriving in Delhi only on 13July, making it the most delayed in 19 years, the capital recorded 16 rainy days in the month, the maximum in the last four years.

The string of rainy days brought 507.1 mm rainfall to the city, which was nearly 141 percent above the long-period average of 210.6 mm. It was also the maximum rainfall in the month since July 2003, and the second-highest ever.

With inputs from agencies